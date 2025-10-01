Hoechst Heads Into An Uncertain Future

German chemical and pharmaceutical company Hoechst is looking hard at its business and how to meet its commitment of achieving shareholder value. The expansion and strengthening of the group as a major international health care player focused on innovative drug development was a strategic option being stressed by Hoechst in Frankfurt this month at its annual press conference.

However, with new compounds under development down from 60 before the merger with Marion Merrell Dow to 37, and some uncertainty at board level as to the group's internal balance with its chemicals and other businesses, it appears Hoechst's real long-term strategies are still under intense scrutiny inside the company.

Asked whether Hoechst was to become a pharmaceuticals company with some chemical interests or a chemical company with a health care business, Hoechst chairman Jurgen Dormann could not be specific, but said that he does not believe that the group's pharmaceuticals business "sits comfortably inside a chemicals company." This comment comes closely on the heels of the Swiss firms Sandoz and Ciba saying they will spin off their chemicals businesses as part of their merger to form pharmaceutical company Novartis (Marketletters passim).