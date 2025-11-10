Hoechst In Outreach Work In South Africa

The South African arm of German chemical and pharmaceutical company Hoechst is involved in a number of outreach programs in the country to help black people with business development. The company took part in the establishment of the Technical Business Development Trust, which replaced Hoechst's Young Enterprise School.

The TBDT follows a Hoechst initiative to form a trust in collaboration with other companies to make individual efforts more effective and to broaden the scope of assistance. The aim of the trust is to foster growth of entrepreneurs from disadvantaged communities in the technical and services industries and to extend support to business people wishing to establish enterprises in this sector. The firm is also involved in helping black matriculants gain professional training.