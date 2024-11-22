Hoechst Insulin Production In Ukraine

Hoechst of Germany has signed a licensing agreement to expand insulin production in Ukraine. The project is to be carried out by an east German consortium made up of Linde-KCA-Dresden and the engineering technology company Glatt of Weimar.
Hoechst has also guaranteed the right to the consortium of obtaining a secondary license from the Ukraine state organization, Biomed, to take part in the operation of the plant.
