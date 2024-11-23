Hoechst Japan Pays Additional Taxes

- Hoechst Japan has paid an additional $44 million in taxes for allegedly transferring to Germany income taxable in Japan between 1990 and 1992. Hoechst denied the charge and claimed that it has had to pay tax twice, since its parent company has had to pay tax on the same amount in Germany. Meantime, the company has announced that it is to double its investment in China over the next few years from $300 million to $600 million.