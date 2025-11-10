Hoechst Marion Roussel Begins To Take Shape

With the receipt of final approval from the US Federal Trade Commission on September 18, the proposed combination of Hoechst's pharmaceutical business with that of the recently acquired Marion Merrell Dow operations from Dow Chemical (Marketletters passim) can now go ahead.

An earlier agreement with the FTC had allowed Hoechst to proceed with the 10 billion Deutschemark ($6.75 billion) acquisition, but pending clarification of antitrust questions, the day-to-day business of the two companies had to be carried out separately.

However, the FTC has now directed that in the case of four product groups (vascular drugs, antibiotics, ulcer products and calcium antagonists), Hoechst Marion Roussel must carry out deconcentration measures, so that no dominant market overlaps are allowed to arise. This applies only to the American market.