Hoechst Marion Roussel Begins To Take Shape

With the receipt of final approval from the US Federal Trade Commission on September 18, the proposed combination of Hoechst's pharmaceutical business with that of the recently acquired Marion Merrell Dow operations from Dow Chemical (Marketletters passim) can now go ahead.
An earlier agreement with the FTC had allowed Hoechst to proceed with the 10 billion Deutschemark ($6.75 billion) acquisition, but pending clarification of antitrust questions, the day-to-day business of the two companies had to be carried out separately.
However, the FTC has now directed that in the case of four product groups (vascular drugs, antibiotics, ulcer products and calcium antagonists), Hoechst Marion Roussel must carry out deconcentration measures, so that no dominant market overlaps are allowed to arise. This applies only to the American market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze