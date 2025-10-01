Hoechst Marion Roussel In Brazil

Hoechst Marion Roussel is planning to increase its annual turnover by 10% up to the year 2000, according to South American Business News, against an average market growth of 6% per year, calculated by Brazilian industry association Abifarma.

With Roussel Uclaf having acquired Dow Chemical's pharmaceutical activities in Latin America, and the acquisition by Hoechst of Marion Merrell Dow, the partners have been considering the creation of HMR joint ventures in Latin America and other regions (Marketletters passim).

HMR is the largest Brazilian pharmceuticals producer, with sales of $424 million in 1995. The firm is planning to invest $100 million up to 1999, according to the report. Around 70% of this figure will be used to expand and modernize its plants, and 30% will go towards renewal of fleet vehicles.