Hoechst Marion Roussel Pulls Probucol From US Market

Hoechst Marion Roussel has decided to withdraw its cholesterol-lowering drug Lorelco (probucol) from the US market, in advance of a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee meeting to discuss the product's supposed lack of efficacy. The meeting has now been cancelled.
The FDA notes that Lorelco was approved when there was less understanding of the pathology of hypercholesterolemia. Lorelco lowers high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and HDL particles are now known to be protective against coronary artery disease. HMR originally did not agree with the FDA's request for a product withdrawal, but after the results of a long-term angiography study did not show efficacy, the company decided to accede to the FDA's request. The withdrawal is not likely to have any major impact on HMR; US sales of Lorelco were just $13.6 million last fiscal year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze