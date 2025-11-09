Hoechst Marion Roussel Pulls Probucol From US Market

Hoechst Marion Roussel has decided to withdraw its cholesterol-lowering drug Lorelco (probucol) from the US market, in advance of a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee meeting to discuss the product's supposed lack of efficacy. The meeting has now been cancelled.

The FDA notes that Lorelco was approved when there was less understanding of the pathology of hypercholesterolemia. Lorelco lowers high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and HDL particles are now known to be protective against coronary artery disease. HMR originally did not agree with the FDA's request for a product withdrawal, but after the results of a long-term angiography study did not show efficacy, the company decided to accede to the FDA's request. The withdrawal is not likely to have any major impact on HMR; US sales of Lorelco were just $13.6 million last fiscal year.