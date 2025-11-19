HOECHST PRETAX PROFITS SLUMP

German chemicals/pharmaceuticals major Hoechst, which has recently been underperforming the sector, reported pretax profits for the year ended December 1993 down 41.8% at 1.23 billion Deutschemarks ($713.5 million), on sales which hardly moved (up 0.4%) at 46.05 billion marks ($26.76 billion). Net income of the Hoechst group amounted to 756 million marks, a fall of 36.0% on the year earlier.

Hoechst is due to give details of its 1993 results at a press conference on March 22, at which time the Marketletter will publish them. In its preliminary announcement, the company notes that apart from further price reductions, it also had to contend with large falls in sales volume. Parent company Hoechst AG's sales declined by 7.6% to 14.38 billion marks, And at 391 million marks, pretax profits on income was 58.4% below the previous year's level. Including tax credits, the net income for the year amounted to 429 million marks (636 million marks the previous year).

A 7 mark dividend was announced, compared with 9 marks for 1922. The company points out that its proposed dividend allows for 17 million marks (109 million marks in 1992) to be transferred to the revenue reserve. The dividend payment is still a little higher than some analysts had expected because of poor earnings and the perception that Hoechst may still need further restructuring.