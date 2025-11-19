Hoechst's Amaryl Approved For Diabetes In Its First Markets

Hoechst has announced that its new oral antidiabetic drug Amaryl (glimepiride) has now been approved in its first markets, the Netherlands and Sweden. The drug is indicated for Type II (non-insulin-dependent) diabetes mellitus when diet, physical exercise and weight reduction have not adequately controlled disease symptoms.

Hoechst describes glimepiride as the first of a new generation of sulfonylurea drugs. Specifically, when compared to glibenclamide, glimepiride binds to a different, novel binding site on pancreatic beta cells and has an overall shorter interaction time with the receptor. Like glibenclamide, the net result of this binding is the closure of ATP-sensitive potassium channels, depolarization of the beta cells and the opening of calcium channels which result in insulin secretion.

In trials, glimepiride has been shown to offer 24-hour control of blood glucose levels with once-daily dosing. Compared to glibenclamide, the drug also reduced the risk of hypoglycemic events in newly-diagnosed NIDDM patients and in switch-over patients. A meta-analysis of all glibenclamide-controlled trials has indicated that the risk of hypoglycemia is almost twice as great for glibenclamide as it is with glimepiride during the first weeks of treatment. Furthermore, glimepiride has potent insulin-saving effects and achieved significantly lower levels of fasting insulin and C-peptide than glibenclamide.