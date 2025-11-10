Hoechst's new CFC-free propellant

- Hoechst says it has developed a propellant which will replace chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) in pharmaceutical metered-dose inhalers. Coded HFA 227 Pharma (heptafluoropropane), the propellant is not flammable, does not deplete the ozone layer and is toxicologically safe, according to the company. Hoechst plans to begin marketing the propellant in 1996, and is in the process of building a manufacturing plant at Tarragona, Spain, which will produce about 1,000 tons of HFA 227 annually.