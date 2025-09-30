Hoechst's Slovak JV Sees Sales Up 38%

Martin, central Slovakia-based Hoechst-Biotika, a joint venture of the German Hoechst group for its central European operations, reported turnover of 555 million koruna ($18.4 million) for 1995, up 38.7% on the previous year. And a company source has said that sales will rise by a further 20% in 1996, reports CTK Business News.
The JV's pretax profit is expected to amount to 10% of turnover, or around 55 million koruna for 1995. Around 90 million koruna is owed to Hoechst-Biotika by customers, the CTK report notes. Two-thirds of this is owed by Slovak companies and one-third by Czech concerns.
- The management and trade union at the Biotika Slovenska Lupca pharmaceutical producer in Slovakia have expressed concerns at the delay in privatizing the company, according to CTK Business News.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze