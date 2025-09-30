Hoechst's Slovak JV Sees Sales Up 38%

Martin, central Slovakia-based Hoechst-Biotika, a joint venture of the German Hoechst group for its central European operations, reported turnover of 555 million koruna ($18.4 million) for 1995, up 38.7% on the previous year. And a company source has said that sales will rise by a further 20% in 1996, reports CTK Business News.

The JV's pretax profit is expected to amount to 10% of turnover, or around 55 million koruna for 1995. Around 90 million koruna is owed to Hoechst-Biotika by customers, the CTK report notes. Two-thirds of this is owed by Slovak companies and one-third by Czech concerns.

- The management and trade union at the Biotika Slovenska Lupca pharmaceutical producer in Slovakia have expressed concerns at the delay in privatizing the company, according to CTK Business News.