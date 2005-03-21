Hoechst shareholders remain firm

Sanofi-Aventis may find the planned squeeze-out of remaining shareholders in the Frankfurt, Germany-headquartered Hoechst AG (a legacy company of the Sanofi-Aventis group) difficult. German media reports suggest that several shareholders have lodged legal action about the project. A Frankfurt court has listed the action and this effectively imposes a freeze on the operation. A meeting to negotiate over the problem before the commercial and trading arm of the Frankfurt court has been fixed for July 12.

Sanofi-Aventis announced the squeeze-out last October and it was subsequently approved at its December 2004 annual general meeting. One of the main plaintiffs is Protagon Capital GmbH, which has described Sanofi-Aventis' proposal to these residual shareholders as too low. The French group offered those shareholders in the Hoechst subsidiary 56.5 euros per share, a total of about 700.0 million euros ($924.1 million).