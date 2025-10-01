Hoechst South Africa Growth Up On Forecast

Announcing the first year-end financial results since listing on the Johannesburg, South Africa, Stock Exchange last July (Marketletters passim), Hoechst South Africa Ltd produced 1995 attributable earnings of 60.5 million rand ($15.4 million). This is significantly higher than the prospectus' forecast of 57.7 million, thus maintaining its consistent pattern of growth of the past six years. Net operating income (including income from associated companies on a pretax basis) for the year increased 32% to 115.9 million rand.

The health care business sector achieved a substantial increase in turnover, exceeding market growth. However, operating profit did not entirely meet expectations. The prescription drug business produced excellent results, but these were affected by the restructuring of the balance of the portfolio of human health care activities relating to the previous operations of Noristan, of which Hoechst assumed full control in 1994.