Hoechst To Cut 8,000 Jobs In Pharma Sector Integration

German drugs major Hoechst AG, which now has European Union, US (tentative) and Canadian approval for its takeover of US company Marion Merrell Dow (Marketletter July 3) has said it expects to eliminate some 8,000 jobs over the next four years (including cuts already made last year) due to synergies and overlaps resulting from the group's plans to integrate its pharmaceutical businesses, which includes control of Roussel Uclaf.

Total employment in the pharmaceutical group will be cut from 43,000 to 35,000. Hoechst spokesman Heiner Harder said that Hoechst and Roussel between them had 72 plants while MMD had over 100. "No company could allow this," he asserted. Hoechst has said it hopes to save about 1 billion Deutschemarks ($719.2 million) from the operation.

No job cuts were specified for the USA, where the US Federal Trade Commission has permitted purchase of MMD to get underway but requires that the companies be held "separate and apart and shall be operated independently of Hoechst" until all the regulatory issues have been clarified. Reportedly, four areas of potential anticompetitive conflict have been identified. When the merger is complete, Hoechst's pharmaceutical activities will trade as Hoechst Marion Roussel.