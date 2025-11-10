Hoffman-La Roche's Roferon-A Cleared

- Roferon-A, the interferon alpha-2a product marketed by Hoffmann-La Roche, has been cleared in the USA for the treatment of patients with chronic-phase, Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myelogenous leukemia. The drug is approved for CML in over 40 countries, and is also available in the USA to treat hairy cell leukemia and Kaposi's sarcoma.
