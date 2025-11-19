Hokuriku Seiyaku: half-year results

- Hokuriku Seiyaku achieved a strong performance in the first half of fiscal 1995. Turnover grew 4.3% to 7.8 billion yen, operating profits were 356 million yen, 374% higher, current profits grew 64% to 515 million yen, and net profits were 159 million yen, up 261.4%. The firm said there had been steady demand for its main products, and strong sales of the recently-launched gastric prokinetic agent, HSR-803. For the full year, sales should be 16.8 billion yen, operating profits 900 million yen, current profits 1.3 billion yen, net profits 500 million yen, and EPS 10.2 yen.
