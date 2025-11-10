Hold Up For Abbott As FDA Says No To Zileuton Dossier

Abbott Laboratories, which is seeking to become the first company to bring a 5-lipoxygenase inhibitor to the US market, has had its efforts set back by a "not approvable" verdict from the Food and Drug Administration. The company secured a recommendation for approval from an FDA advisory committee on April 10.

The FDA's decision seems to rest with inadequate data in the dossier, specifically relating to preclinical toxicity studies and human lever function tests. Abbott will be meeting with the agency in the next few weeks to discuss the nature and scope of the additional information required by the FDA, but it looks like a further study will have to be carried out.

Four companies are currently in the race to bring a leukotriene-modulating drug to market. The other three are all developing leukotriene receptor antagonists, and include Zeneca with Accolate (zafirlukast), which has filed for approval in the USA, and Merck & Co with Singulair (MK-476), currently in Phase III testing. The third company, SmithKline Beecham, is developing pranlukast in Phase III trials under license from Ono of Japan. Ono has already launched the drug in Japan for the management of bronchial asthma, under the trade name Onon Cap.