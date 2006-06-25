Hollis Eden presents preclinical data on CF drug candidates

San Diego, USA-based Hollis-Eden Pharmaceuticals says that its scientists have presented data detailing the oral activity of five candidate compounds in preclinical animal models relevant to cystic fibrosis, at the 29th European Cystic Fibrosis Conference now being held in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Data presented in Copenhagen highlight the significant anti-inflammatory activity discovered when each of the five candidate compounds is given orally in mouse models of lung inflammation and septic shock, as judged by reduced levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as tumor necrosis factor alpha and interleukin-6 in the lungs and blood. The findings also demonstrate the ability of the compounds to significantly limit pro-inflammatory cytokines in vitro, using human whole blood, and showcase preliminary work in monkeys suggesting the potential for significant oral bioavailability and activity in primates. Studies indicate that none of the compounds is immune suppressive, but rather may actually enhance cellular immune responses.
The company plans to compare the five compounds - which include candidates identified through Hollis-Eden's internal structure-activity relationship study program profiling second-generation compounds in a number of therapeutic categories - in preclinical toxicity trials, as well as additional efficacy studies - in order to arrive at the optimal compound for continued clinical development. Initiating the toxicity studies will be a milestone under Hollis-Eden's collaboration with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics, the non-profit drug discovery and development affiliate of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, resulting in a payment from CFFT to Hollis-Eden.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
