Hollis-Eden updates on Neumune

San Diego, USA-based Hollis-Eden Pharmaceuticals says that it has been informed by the Department of Health and Human Services, in a letter dated June 23, that the firm "is within the competitive range for discussion and further evaluation" with respect to its response to the HHS' Request for Proposal No DHHS-ORDC-DDA-05-12 entitled Medical Countermeasures to Mitigate or Treat Neutropenia Alone or in Combination with Co-Morbidities Associated with Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS).
This formally begins the negotiation process for a potential procurement of the company's Neumune, aimed at treating overexposure to radiation. The HHS indicated in its letter that the new estimated date of award is September 15.
The news sent Hollis-Eden's share price surging more than 7% to $5.08 on the day of the announcement, June 26.
