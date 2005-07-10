Home delivery drug service to launch in Hungary

A new Hungarian drugs home delivery service mooted earlier this year by local entrepreneur Imre Somody is waiting to launch while the Chamber of Hungarian Pharmacists, the MGyK, considers objections to the project. The service would be provided by an enterprise called Gyogyszerfutar and would deliver prescription medicines at night or at weekends when pharmacies are closed. A survey has indicated strong demand among patients.

Only nine out of 300-plus pharmacies in the capital, Budapest, offer an all-night service and patients sometimes have to cross town to get their prescriptions. Istvan Langer, the company's managing director, has indicated that the project will involve cooperation with pharmacists but has refused to go into details. There is concern in some sectors of pharmacy that the service may not use trained pharmacists and that courier systems will not be able to ensure drug safety.