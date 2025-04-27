Sunday 27 April 2025

Hong Kong Estimates Size Of Viagra Bill

12 October 1998

Pfizer's anti-impotence drug Viagra (sildenafil) is expected to costHong Kong HK$500 million ($64.6 million) a year, but nine out of 10 patients surveyed have said they are willing to pay for their own treatment.

The government has said it must decide whether to subsidize any of the cost of providing the drug before its expected arrival on the market in December.

Urologist Andrew Yip Wai-chun, who is drafting guidelines on its prescription and use for the authorities, said the HK$500 million figure assumes that half the impotent population would seek help from public hospitals and that four pills would be given to patients monthly, a dosage in line with what some overseas insurance companies are covering.

