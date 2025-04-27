Hong Kong Estimates Size Of Viagra Bill

Pfizer's anti-impotence drug Viagra (sildenafil) is expected to costHong Kong HK$500 million ($64.6 million) a year, but nine out of 10 patients surveyed have said they are willing to pay for their own treatment.
The government has said it must decide whether to subsidize any of the cost of providing the drug before its expected arrival on the market in December.
Urologist Andrew Yip Wai-chun, who is drafting guidelines on its prescription and use for the authorities, said the HK$500 million figure assumes that half the impotent population would seek help from public hospitals and that four pills would be given to patients monthly, a dosage in line with what some overseas insurance companies are covering.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze