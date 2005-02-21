Hope that kelp could cut breast cancer risk

A diet containing kelp seaweed may decrease the risk of estrogen-dependent breast cancer, according to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition (February 2) by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, USA. Their studies found that a diet containing kelp seaweed lowered levels of the potent sex hormone estradiol in rats, so raising the hope that it might decrease diseases such as breast cancer in humans. Japanese women, whose normal diet is rich in wakame and kombu (both closely related to bladderwrack seaweed), have a much lower rate of breast cancer than their western counterparts. Scientists have been investigating Asian diets for clues to lower rates of cancer, but thus far have concentrated on soy.