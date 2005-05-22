Hospira launches in Canada

Hospira, an independent US specialty pharmaceutical delivery company created in 2004 from the core global hospital products business of Abbott Laboratories, has launched its presence in Canada. As a result, Abbott Canada will transition the sales, marketing and distribution activities of its hospital products portfolio to Hospira Healthcare. In 2004, Hospira generated sales of around $2.6 billion, of which around 15% came from outside the USA.
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