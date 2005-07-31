Hospira ships first order of ceftriaxone

US drugmaker Hospira says that it has shipped the first customer orders of its generic ceftriaxone for injection, its copy version of Roche's Rocephin, the world's leading injectable antibiotic, which posted sales of over $650.0 million in 2004.
Ceftriaxone is commonly used as a first-line agent in the treatment of a wide range of acute infections, such as community-acquired pneumonia, and is available from the company in a full range of vials, including Hospira's proprietary ADD-Vantage system.
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