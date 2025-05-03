House Hearing Raps FDA Over Pediatric Drug Studies

AUS House Commerce Committee hearing to review Food and DrugAdministration progress in implementing the 1997 FDA Modernization Act has had some harsh words for the pediatric provision. Chairman Tom Bliley asked what was causing the delay in requests for pediatric studies for approved drugs, and the FDA's slowness in notifying companies if their existing products needed extra testing was criticized.

Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America officials said the FDA had requested just 15 pediatric studies for only five of the many eligible drugs, but FDA deputy commissioner William Schultz noted that it is also a matter of determining which studies must be done. Lacking resources to move with more speed, the agency is trying to get to the most important drugs first, and has focused on provisions with statutory deadlines. Center for Drug Evaluation and Research director Janet Woodcock said it has issued eight requests so far, nine more are due mid-October and other less-urgent requests will follow. Requests are more resource-intensive than might appear, she noted.

In May, the FDA listed hundreds of drugs that might require additional testing (Marketletter June 8); if the testing met FDA standards the company could receive six more months' patent protection. But companies see as an irritant a technicality which makes them eligible for the extension only if the FDA requests more data, said Stephen Spielberg, global head of pediatric research at the R W Johnson Pharmaceutical Research Institute; it penalizes a company which has gone ahead in good faith with pediatric studies in anticipation of a request from the FDA.