House panel hears Rx spending estimates

Helping US seniors on Medicare to buy prescription medications withsmall co-payments and no monthly fees would cost as much as $1,000 billion over the next decade, while charging "modest" monthly fees would cut this to about $750 billion, the US Congress House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee has heard.

Analyst Jean Lambrew estimated that a $400 billion budget would only cover 25% of what the Congressional Budget Office expects Medicare enrollees to spend on prescription drugs, and she added that revenues from the budget surplus "will be essential" to funding a prescription drug benefit, reports the Associated Press.