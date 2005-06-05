House passes UK stem cell Act

HR-2520, the Stem Cell Therapeutic and Research Act of 2005, was passed by a virtually unanimous decision of the US House of Representatives. This Bill amends the Public Health Service Act to establish a National Cord Blood Stem Cell Bank Network to prepare, store and distribute human umbilical cord blood stem cells for the treatment of patients and to support peer-reviewed research using such cells. This authorizing legislation follows the initial $19.4 million appropriation to collect cryopreserved cord blood stem cell units with extended funding over five years.

However, there is still the likelihood that this will be vetoed by President George W Bush who, just ahead of the vote on May 27, issued a statement expressing his view on the "grave moral issues at stake." Not withstanding, he also noted that "research on stem cells derived from human embryos may offer great promise, but the way these cells are derived today destroys the embryo." This is why, he added, his administration has completed the doubling of the National Institutes of Health's budget to $29.0 billion a year, to encourage research. "I also made available, for the first time, federal funds for embryonic stem cell research in order to explore the potential of these cells," he said.

Lead sponsor for HR-2520 is Congressman Chris Smith (Republican, New Jersey). This legislation is similar in intent to S-681, which was recently introduced in the Senate by Senators Orrin Hatch (Rep, Utah), Arlen Specter (Rep, Pennsylvania), Chris Dodd (Democrat, Connecticut), Sam Brownback (Rep, Kansas) and Tom Harkin (Dem, Iowa).