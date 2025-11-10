How Drug Firms Must Adapt To Tomorrow's Market

US pharmaceutical companies must regard themselves as providers of a complete health care portfolio rather than simply providers of medicines, Fred Brugal, vice president, director, SmithKline Beecham PBM International, told IMS International's European symposium this month (see also page 11).
He said today's pointers towards tomorrow's marketplace include the fact that 10% of all drug industry jobs were cut in 1993, and the moves being made by major research-based companies towards consolidation and into the areas of biotechnology, generics, over-the-counter products and pharmaceutical benefit management, through acquisitions. No health maintenance organization has yet been purchased by a drug company, but this will happen, he told the conference.
To meet tomorrow's demands, companies must make the shift from being stand-alone, science-driven players to market-driven businessess operating networks and alliances, and abandon diverse R&D programs in favor of focused disease management programs. Premium pricing and therapeutic benefits will have to give way to value for money and economic benefits, and unit pricing will be replaced by capitation and risk sharing, he said.
