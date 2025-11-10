HRG Seeks Calcium Antagonist Warnings

US watchdog Public Citizen's Health Research Group has petitioned the Food and Drug Administration requesting an amendment to the labelling for all calcium antagonist products warning of possible links to an increased risk of heart attack and death.
"Based on the evidence presented to date, there is no proof for the safety of any of these drugs in treating hypertension," said an HRG official. "And in fact, much of the trial data presented so far point more in the direction of contraindication," he added.
Sustained vs Immediate-Release Much of the recent concern over the use of calcium channel blockers has emanated from a meta-analysis published in Circulation earlier this year (Furberg et al; Marketletter September 11) which looked at the immediate-release formulation of nifedipine.
