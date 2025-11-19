Huge Boost From North America For Taro Pharma Sales

Israeli drugmaker Taro Pharmaceutical Industries reported record sales of $42.13 million for 1994, a 48% increase over 1993. Sales in North American markets increased a massive 65% to $33.5 million, while turnover in Israel rose just 5% to $8.6 million. Net income was up significantly in 1994 at $3.38 million compared to $178,000 in 1993.

1994's strong sales performance was led by increased turnover of prescription dermatologicals in the North American markets and the launch of several over-the-counter topical products, particularly antifungals, as "store brands" to most large and middle-range drugs chains and wholesalers throughout the USA. The company said it plans to capitalize on its store brand market penetration with the launch of several new OTC products to be manufactured in its Canadian and Israeli facilities.

During 1994, Taro's Canadian subsidiary received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for nine Abbreviated New Drug Applications related to dermatologic products for the US market, most of which are planned to be launched during the next few months. The company presently has 10 ANDAs (for dermatologic products) pending review by the FDA. Meantime in Israel, Taro has made substantial strides in the completion of its programs to expand and upgrade finished dosage form manufacturing facilities.