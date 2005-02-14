"Huge potential" of Japanese Rx market

Despite a slowing in growth over recent years and some key issues, the Japanese pharmaceutical market continues to offer huge potential, according to Faiz Kermani of contract clinical research organization Chiltern International.
Japan remains the world's third largest pharmaceutical market, after the USA and Europe and, in recent times, Japanese drugmakers have made significant efforts to establish themselves abroad, for example through increased investment. However, this approach has proved beneficial to their foreign rivals, which have made significant inroads into the domestic market, he says.
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