Huhtamaki Increase Pretax Profits

- Finnish consumer products group Huhtamaki has posted a 35% increase in pretax profits from 80 million markka to 108 million markka ($17-$23 million). It saw an overall decline in turnover from 2.6 billion markka to 2.5 billion markka. However, the company is expecting a monetary gain from the sale of its Leiras pharmaceuticals unit. Discussions regarding the sale are progressing following Leiras' increase in operating earnings on turnover of 283 million markka, up 2.9%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze