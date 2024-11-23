Humalog Implications

- The US backing of Eli Lilly's insulin analog Humalog (insulin lispro; see page 21) is "no threat" according to insulin producer Novo Nordisk. Novo told Reuters that neither Novo nor Lilly has documented evidence that the fast-acting analogs improve control of blood sugar. Novo places more emphasis on the development of a long-acting form of insulin which could be taken at bedtime, since many diabetics using existing products suffer excessively low blood sugar overnight.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze