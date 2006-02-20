Humana accused over double commission

Louisville, USA-based health insurer Humana has become the object of a political tussle in Washington DC over Medicare enrollment commissions. US House of Repre-sentatives member Pete Stark (Democrat, California) challenged Mike Leavitt, Secretary of the USA's Depart-ment of Health and Human Services, at a hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee (see page 24) to crack down on the practice by some health insurers of paying double commissions to its sales teams for senior citizens who sign up for managed care plans instead of drugs only plans.

Business Week reported at the end of January that Humana is offering more than double the commission to its staff who successfully enroll seniors onto a managed care pack-age, sometimes after signing them up first on a drugs-only plan, in a marketing strategy described by Humana as "Enroll and Migrate," set up as part of the Medicare Part D reforms (Marketletters passim).

Over 1.1 million sign up for Humana's Rx plan