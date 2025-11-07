Humana Merger Off As United Healthcare Takes $900 Million Charges

United Healthcare, the largest managed-care company in the USA hasannounced it is taking a huge $900 million restructuring charge, which has led to the termination of the proposed stock acquisition of Humana, then valued at $5.5 billion (Marketletter June 8).
Posting its results for the second quarter, United said revenues rose 44% to $4.2 billion, though taking into account the charge, the net loss was $565 million or $2.96 per share. The firm noted that the charge was a result of costs associated with its withdrawal from various markets, job cuts and negative results in several of its Medicare initiatives.
Shares in both United and Humana slumped following the news of the charge (August 6). United shares fell 28.9% to $37.75, while Humana dropped 26% to $19. As the latter's shareholders would have received only $3.12 billion of United stock, much less than the original value placed on the deal, the firm decided to walk away. It would have created the largest managed-care entity in the USA.
