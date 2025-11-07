Friday 7 November 2025

Humana Merger Off As United Healthcare Takes $900 Million Charges

11 August 1998

United Healthcare, the largest managed-care company in the USA hasannounced it is taking a huge $900 million restructuring charge, which has led to the termination of the proposed stock acquisition of Humana, then valued at $5.5 billion (Marketletter June 8).

Posting its results for the second quarter, United said revenues rose 44% to $4.2 billion, though taking into account the charge, the net loss was $565 million or $2.96 per share. The firm noted that the charge was a result of costs associated with its withdrawal from various markets, job cuts and negative results in several of its Medicare initiatives.

Shares in both United and Humana slumped following the news of the charge (August 6). United shares fell 28.9% to $37.75, while Humana dropped 26% to $19. As the latter's shareholders would have received only $3.12 billion of United stock, much less than the original value placed on the deal, the firm decided to walk away. It would have created the largest managed-care entity in the USA.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze