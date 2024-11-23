Humgarian News

- Hungary's Ministry of Finance has indicated that the country's social security deficit in 1996 will be some 7-8 billion forint ($46-$53 million) higher than the 53 billion forint specified in the supplementary budget draft for the year, according to MTI Econews. This higher-than-expected deficit is likely to result from the health insurance spending 6-7 billion more on pharmaceutical subsidies than the 77 billion forint included in the supplementary budget.
