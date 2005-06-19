Humira boosts QoL in psoriatic arthritis

US health care giant Abbott Laboratories says that data from the placebo-controlled, double-blind ADEPT (ADalimumab Effectiveness in Psoriatic arthritis Trial) study show that Humira (adalimumab) treated both joint and skin aspects of psoriatic arthritis and improved the quality of life measurements in patients with moderate-to-severely active forms of the condition.

Results from ADEPT, presented at the annual congress of the European League Against Rheumatism held this month in Vienna, Austria, revealed that quality of life was boosted considerably during a 24-week period in patients taking Humira (n=151).