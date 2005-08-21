Humira cleared in Europe for psoriatic arthritis and first-line therapy for RA

US drugmaker Abbott Laboratories has scored another success with its antitumor necrosis factor antibody Humira (adalimumab), after obtaining clearance from the European Commission to market the drug as a treatment for psoriatic arthritis and early rheumatoid arthritis in Europe.
Commenting on the approval, Serge Steinfeld, professor of medicine at Erasme University Hospital, Brussels, Belgium, noted: "until today, the options for patients and physicians seeking an effective medication to treat both the joint and skin aspects of psoriatic arthritis were limited. This approval brings a new option and new hope in treating the potentially devastating physical aspects of a disease that can be accompanied by significant emotional elements."
"In addition to Humira being approved for psoriatic arthritis, the approval for first-line use in RA opens the door for patients with severe, active and progressive RA to have the opportunity to experience the benefits of Humira earlier in the treatment phase," stated the firm's Alejandro Aruffo, vice president, global pharmaceutical development and Abbott Bioresearch Center. "This is important because the earlier we can treat RA with Humira, the better the chances for slowing the progression of the disease," he added.
