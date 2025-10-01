Hungarian Company Egis Sets Forecasts To 1999

Egis Pharmaceuticals in Hungary is planning to increase its total sales by 65% from $146 million in 1994 to $241 million in 1999, reports MTI Econews. The company's domestic turnover is expected to advance 28% from $80 million to $105 million over the same period.

Exports to foreign markets are planned to increase as follows: by 219% to the Commonwealth of Independent States, 250% to Germany, 114% to Poland, and 78% to the USA. However, actual rises in exports could be higher than these forecasts because of the strategic alliance Egis has with French pharmaceutical company Servier (Marketletter January 1 & 8). And Growth For 1996 Egis' 1996 business plan projects net sales of 25.3 billion forint ($176.2 million), compared with 19.85 billion forint in 1995. Exports this year are expected to reach 11.7 billion forint as against 8.8 billion forint last year, according to provisional figures. Operating profit will increase 28% to 5.2 billion forint this year, with an 18% increase in gross profit to 5.7 billion forint.

Cardiovascular medicines account for 50% of Egis' drug sales, followed by respiratory agents with 15%, central nervous system treatments 12%, agents to treat digestive and metabolic disorders 6%, and general antibiotics 5%. Egis' share in the Hungarian drugs market is 13% in terms of sales, and 25% in volume.