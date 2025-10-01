Hungarian Drug Price Rises: Further Delay

The long-delayed 35% rise in drug prices in Hungary has been put off yet again to May instead of April (Marketletter January 29), reports MTI Econews. This additional delay has been caused by parliament not yet having passed the law necessary for the expansion of the national free medicines scheme for those with low incomes.
An earlier government decision meant the price rise could not take place without compensation measures, including the expansion of those entitled to free medicines. The further postponement means 1.2 billion forint ($8.2 million) in extra monthly spending by the Health Insurance Fund for medicine subsidies, which now account for around 70% of total Hungar-ian drug sales.
