Hungarian Drug Price Rises Postponed

Retail drug price increases of around 40% scheduled to take effect in Hungary on February 1 have been suspended, after the government postponed a decision on medicine price subsidies. The postponement follows a request from the Minister of Welfare for information on how the price rises will affect different sections of the Hungarian population, reports MTI Econews.
The delayed decision concerns changes to the national budget for drug subsidies, which proposed that the cabinet should meet a budget target of 71.6 billion forint ($509.86 million) for these subsidies in 1996. Also, says the Health Insurance Council, price rises are needed because of the 13.1% increase in drug manufacturers' prices. Under the new system, it was proposed that social security funds will subsidize drug prices at 100%, 90%, 70.5% and 40%, instead of the current subsidies of 100%, 95%, 70% and 40%.
It is reported that the Health Insurance Fund spent 73 billion forint ($519.83 million) on subsidies in 1995 instead of the planned 67.7 billion forint. Legislation passed last June requires the Fund to break even, but early data suggest a deficit for 1995 of 19.97 billion forint. Revenues were close to 426.59 billion forint, against a planned 436.02 billion forint, while spending totalled 445.56 billion forint compared to a targeted 436 billion forint.
