Hungarian drug prices up 7.5% from Feb 1

Hungarian prices of reimbursed pharmaceutical products increased an average 7.5% from February 1, as a result of the government halving its 15% additional drug price subsidy to 7.5%.

The extra subsidy was intended to compensate consumers during July-December 2004 for the drug prices which were reinstalled after the Constitutional Court annulled the government's decision to freeze them at 15% below the April 2004 level (Marketletters passim). It does not affect the existing agreement between the government and pharmaceutical manufacturers which has frozen drug prices until December 2006.