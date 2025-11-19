Hungarian drug Sales Down At Half-Year

Hungary's Central Statistical Office reports that retail sales of drugs, medical supplies and instruments fell 5.9% in first-half 1995 compared with first-half 1994, reports MTI-Econews.
This source also says Hungary's Health Insurance Fund made a loss of 22 billion forint ($164.3 million) in the first seven months of 1995. Subsidies provided for drug purchases were 22.6% higher than in the same period of 1994, while subsidies on medical equipment rose 62.3%, and sick leave payments were up 4.9%. By the end of July, the Fund had paid out 86% of its 7.5 billion forint budget for this year.
MTI-Econews also reports that Hungary currently has a total of 21 state-owned companies trading in medicines.
