Hungarian Drug Sales Value Declines

Hungary's Central Statistical Office says retail drug sales in Hungaryfell 16% in the first 11 months of 1996 over the like, year-earlier period, due mainly, it is thought, to 1996's 35% drug price rise, reports MTI Econews.

- A new bill being debated in Hungary's parliament, which is understood to want to tighten up on claims made for products, could curb drug advertising.

- Hungarian companies exported drugs worth $9.5 million to Poland in the first 11 months of 1996, reports MTI Econews.