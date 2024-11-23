Hungarian Drug Sales Value Declines

Hungary's Central Statistical Office says retail drug sales in Hungaryfell 16% in the first 11 months of 1996 over the like, year-earlier period, due mainly, it is thought, to 1996's 35% drug price rise, reports MTI Econews.
- A new bill being debated in Hungary's parliament, which is understood to want to tighten up on claims made for products, could curb drug advertising.
- Hungarian companies exported drugs worth $9.5 million to Poland in the first 11 months of 1996, reports MTI Econews.
