Hungarian Drug Sector Growth

Preliminary data from the Association of Hungarian Medicine Producers and Wholesalers (Magyosz) show that production by Hungarian pharmaceutical companies rose 25% in 1995 compared with 1994, reports MTI Eco-news. Magyosz' 86 full and 17 associate members account for over 90% of Hungary's drug production and distribution.
Capital inflow from privatization has helped domestic drug producers with marketing and promotion. They have strengthened their position in eastern Europe, with annual exports there of $200-$220 million. But Hungarian drugs continue to decline in terms of sales value. In 1995, it is estimated that they accounted for 43% of domestic drug sales by value, but over 50% in terms of volume.
Imports accounted for 57% of Hungarian drug sales last year, compared to 53% in 1994 and 47% in 1993. Prices of Hungarian-made drugs are generally lower than those of imported drugs.
