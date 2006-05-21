Hungarian health care reform subject of strong debate post elections

Following the April elections in Hungary, health care reforms have become the focus of the fierce debate within the junior coalition party. The SZDSZ (Alliance of Free Democrats) would like to introduce a multiple insurance system while MSZP is in favour of public insurance covering basic health care provision supplemented by voluntary private insurance.

Three consecutive governments after the fall of the Communist regime have each failed to introduce fundamental health care reforms in Hungary and, this time, the new center-left government will inevitably have to face the ever increasing deficit of both the hospital and the pharmaceutical budget, say local observers.

The drugs budget for 2006 was set at 298.0 billion forint ($1.44 billion), although total spending in 2005 reached 348.0 billion forint. Pharmaceutical manufacturers agreed to contribute to the budget with 22.5 billion forint in 2006 under a manufacturer's quarterly payback system based on their turnover. (They already paid 20.0 billion forint in 2005). In return, no significant restrictive measures were introduced during 2005 in terms of reimbursement issues. In line with the fully implemented European Union transparency law, all innovative drugs waiting for reimbursement were listed with favorable (70%-90%) subsidies, although a price-volume agreement had to be signed by the manufacturer in each case. Branded generics could also increase their turnover and no significant revision was made to the existing reimbursement categories either, the observers suggest.