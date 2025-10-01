Hungarian Health Sector Looking Good

The mood around Hungarian drug companies has been bullish for some time on the Budapest Stock Exchange, and does not seem likely to change just yet. The pharmaceutical industry is one of the country's most important manufacturing sectors and is top of the list for exports.

This is one of the key reasons why US and European drug companies have been keen to get a stake in the Hungarian market, which can act as a springboard into other eastern European markets.

Egis, which has the largest share of the domestic market at 12.4%, according to calculations by Daiwa and Pharmafelax quoted in the Financial Times, has seen its shares perform well on the BSE since last year when the French firm Servier took an interest in the firm (Marketletters passim). The shares have been performing very close to their 12-month high of 5,345 forint ($36.65) per share, says MTI Econews.