Hungarian Industry Seeks List Changes

Hungary's Chinoin, Egis and Richter Gedeon pharmaceutical manufacturers are reported to have called for the national basic list of subsidized drugs to contain domestically-produced drugs, and to include imports only if the product has no Hungarian equivalent, according to MTI Econews. Half of this year's 70 billion forint ($20.4 million) spending on drug price subsidies has gone on imported drugs.

Chinoin managing director Miklos Gyorgy reportedly said that production might move to neighboring countries if Hungarian drug producers are unable to obtain acceptable prices for their products. The companies are believed to be wary of uncertainties in the Hungarian market and the price subsidy system of the National Health Insurance Office.

Hungary was a net drug exporter until 1990, but became a net importer in 1991. In 1995, the deficit in foreign drugs trade was $150 million, but the loss of markets for Hungarian drugs is understood to have slowed recently.