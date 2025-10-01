Hungarian OTC Drug Association Founded

The Hungarian OTC Pharmaceutical Association was founded at the end of 1995, with the participation of 11 foreign-owned and Hungarian over-the-counter drug production, research and distribution companies operational there, according to MTI Econews.

More companies are expect to join, the association says, because there are currently 80-90 pharmaceutical companies currently in business in Hungary.

In 1995, pharmaceutical turnover in Hungary amounted to 100 billion forint ($717.9 million) at retail selling price level, 10%-12% of which came from medicines not requiring a prescription. 3,000 pharmaceutical products are currently registered in Hungary, notes MTI, and 300 of them are available OTC.