Hungarian OTC Drug Association Founded

The Hungarian OTC Pharmaceutical Association was founded at the end of 1995, with the participation of 11 foreign-owned and Hungarian over-the-counter drug production, research and distribution companies operational there, according to MTI Econews.
More companies are expect to join, the association says, because there are currently 80-90 pharmaceutical companies currently in business in Hungary.
In 1995, pharmaceutical turnover in Hungary amounted to 100 billion forint ($717.9 million) at retail selling price level, 10%-12% of which came from medicines not requiring a prescription. 3,000 pharmaceutical products are currently registered in Hungary, notes MTI, and 300 of them are available OTC.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze