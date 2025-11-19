HUNGARIAN PHARMA OUTPUT DECLINE

The performance of Hungary's chemical industry is inextricably linked to that of pharmaceuticals, according to the journal Chemical Insight, and the past two years have not been as good as might be expected.

Hungary has lost pharmaceutical markets in the former Soviet Union but the malaise has been deepened by continued weak domestic demand and little interest from the west as far as investment is concerned. This has been largely to do with problems over the protection of intellectual property rights, CI comments, but the Hungarian government is working to resolve the situation. Moreover, it says, there has been something of a stop-start approach to the issues surrounding privatization, but it does appear likely that clearer policies will emerge to help improve the situation.

Hungary's pharmaceutical output fell between 25% and 30% in both 1991 and 1992, but CI says this had recovered last year, and growth is said to have been particularly strong since May. Output was 6.1% higher in the first nine months of 1993, and the sector is clearly contributing to growth in chemicals overall.